Abstract

Restraints and seclusions are restrictive interventions used in psychiatric inpatient units when there is an imminent risk of harm to the patient or others. Coercive measures are controversial and can lead to negative consequences, including negative emotions, re-traumatization, injuries, or death. The article summarizes the last 10 years of literature regarding methods and strategies used for reducing seclusions and restraints in child and adolescent psychiatric inpatient units, and reports on their outcomes. The literature was reviewed by searching PubMed and PsycInfo for English-language articles published between May 2010 and May 2020. Eighteen articles were found that described methods or strategies aimed at reducing restraint or seclusion utilization in child and adolescent psychiatric inpatient units. The following interventions were evaluated: Trauma-Informed Care (TIC), Six Core Strategies, Child and Family Centered Care (CFCC), Collaborative & Proactive Solutions (CPS), Strength-Based Care, Modified Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (M-PBIS), Behavioral Modification Program (BMP), Autism Spectrum Disorder Care Pathway (ASD-CP), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), sensory rooms, Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction Training (MBSR) of staff, and Milieu Nurse-Client Shift Assignments. Most of the interventions reduced the use of seclusions and/or restraints. Two child-centered and trauma-informed initiatives eliminated the use of mechanical restraints. This review shows that the use of coercive measures can be reduced and should be prioritized. Successful implementation requires ongoing commitment on all levels of an organization and a willingness to learn. To facilitate comparisons, future models should evaluate different standardized parameters.

