Lazarov A, Suarez-Jimenez B, Zhu X, Pine DS, Bar-Haim Y, Neria Y. Psychol. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
BACKGROUND: Eye-tracking-based attentional research implicates sustained attention to threat in posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). However, most of this research employed small stimuli set-sizes, small samples that did not include both trauma-exposed healthy participants and non-trauma-exposed participants, and generally failed to report the reliability of used tasks and attention indices. Here, using an established eye-tracking paradigm, we explore attention processes to different negatively-valenced cues in PTSD while addressing these limitations.
Language: en
PTSD; reliability; Attention allocation; eye-tracking; sustained attention; trauma-exposure