OBJECTIVES: To review the patterns and outcomes of pediatric thoracic penetrating injuries in a level one trauma center.



METHODS: Retrospective chart review of pediatric patients who presented to the King Abdulaziz Medical City Emergency Department (KAMC-ED), Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with thoracic penetrating injury from 2001 to 2016.



RESULTS: Eighty-nine patients had a penetrating injury to the thorax were identified. The mean age was 15.5 ± 3.6 years. The mean length of hospital stay was 3.87 ± 5 days. The most common cause was stabbing followed by gunshot. Isolated injury to the thorax was seen in 58 patients. The most common injuries sustained were pneumothorax and hemothorax. In the ED, tube thoracostomy was required in 65 patients, endotracheal intubation in 12, blood transfusion in 14, massive blood transfusion in one, pericardiocentesis in one, and ED thoracotomy in 2. Only 15 patients required surgical intervention. The overall mortality rate was 3.4%. Death was mainly caused by associated injuries to the heart, aorta and/or inferior vena cava.



CONCLUSION: Thoracic injuries represent 25% of the overall penetrating traumas in pediatric age group. Most sustained injuries can be safely managed non-operatively, with a favorable outcome. Prompt resuscitation and intervention are required to identify and manage life-threatening injuries.

