Abstract

Surfing is one additional sport proposed by the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee. Surprisingly, substantial efforts to understand surfing energetics are recent, and the impact of a single surfing paddling cycle on fatigue and energy cost is still not clear. Since surfing paddling technique is highly specific, experiments in real practice conditions are necessary to provide deeper insights. Through a biophysical approach, biomechanical and energetics responses of surfing paddling were quantified and compared from 16 competitive male surfers (23.5 ± 10.0 years old, 65.3 ± 11.4 kg and 1.72 ± 0.01 m) during two sets (PRE and POST) of 10 s all-out tethered paddling plus 20 m sprint paddling, interposed by 6 min of endurance paddling. Faster surfers presented lower energy cost during sprint PRE (r(2) = 0.30, p = 0.03) and endurance (r(2) = 0.35, p = 0.02) relative surfing paddling velocities. Although the energy cost was higher for a lower velocity at maximal paddling velocity POST, the energy cost of surfing paddling increased with absolute velocity according to a power function (R(2) = 0.83). Our results suggest that fatigue seems to occur even following a single surfing paddling cycle. Developing a powerful and endurable metabolic base while reducing energy cost during surfing paddling should be seen as key factors in surfing training programs.

