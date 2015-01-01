SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ross JA, Holstege CP. Soc. Cogn. Affect. Neurosci. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Oxford University Press)

DOI

10.1093/scan/nsab025

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The article by Keaveney et al. entitled "Effects of acetaminophen on risk taking" was published in July of 2020 and concluded that using acetaminophen increased risk taking behaviors, potentially by reducing perceived risk. We believe there is not enough data to support the generalization of this association, and feel the conclusions were presented without acknowledgement of the limitations of this study. Media articles often further dramatized these findings, presenting the potential correlation between acetaminophen and risk taking as fact. It is unfair to readers to sensationalize the associations seen in controlled experiments in an attempt to generalize the study's findings. As scientists, we need to assure that the discussions and conclusions presented in publications appropriately highlight the limitations of studies. We must also work to assure that the public does not sensationalize preliminary and limited research results.


Language: en

Keywords

risk taking; acetaminophen

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print