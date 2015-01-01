SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Gray NS, Knowles J, George D, Harvey A, Powell R, Zadeh MV, Wansing C, Snowden RJ. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/sltb.12743

OBJECTIVE: This study examined the relationship between explicit and implicit measures of hopelessness and self-injurious behavior (defined here as self-harming or suicidal actions and thoughts).

METHOD: A community sample of 267 participants completed explicit measures of hopelessness (Beck's Hopelessness Scale and a Feeling Thermometer), an implicit measure of hopelessness (Hopelessness Implicit Association Test), and a self-report measure of their history of self-injurious behavior.

RESULTS: The results showed that high levels of hopelessness, measured both explicitly or implicitly, were associated with a past and recent history of self-injury. However, there was also an interaction between the implicit and explicit measures such that explicit hopelessness was more strongly predictive of self-injury in people with high levels of implicit hopelessness.

CONCLUSION: The findings show that the implicit measurement of hopelessness can help predict past and recent self-injury beyond what explicit measures of hopelessness currently achieve and could be used in the assessment of risk of both self-harming and suicidal behaviors.


