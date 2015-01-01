|
Citation
|
Chakrabarti A, Handa S, Angeles G, Seidenfeld D. World Dev. 2020; 134: e105037.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33633431
|
Abstract
|
Violence against children and adolescents, a highly prevalent problem, is a clear violation of child rights and has detrimental effects on later life outcomes. Programs that alleviate poverty address a structural determinant of child vulnerability and can thereby reduce child abuse. This paper investigates whether the Government of Zimbabwe's Harmonized Social Cash Transfer (HSCT) Program, which combines cash transfers with complementary services, affects youth exposure to physical violence. The analysis uses data from a non-experimental impact evaluation and a difference-in-differences approach.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
children and youth; child protection; cash transfers; social protection; violence against children; Zimbabwe