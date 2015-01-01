Abstract

BACKGROUND: Rural areas have increased injury mortality with a high pre-hospital death rate. Knowledge concerning the impact of psychoactive substances on injury occurrence is lacking for rural arctic Norway. These substances are also known to increase pre-, per- and postoperative risk. The aim was by prospective observational design to investigate the prevalence and characteristics of psychoactive substance use among injured patients in Finnmark county.



METHODS: From January 2015 to August 2016, patients ≥18 years admitted to hospitals in Finnmark due to injury were approached when competent. Blood was analysed for ethanol, sedatives, opioids, hypnotics and illicit substances in consenting patients, who completed a questionnaire gathering demographic factors, self-reported use/behaviour and incident circumstances.



RESULTS: In 684 injured patients who consented to participation (81% consented), psychoactive substances were detected in 35.7%, alcohol being the most prevalent (23%). Patients in whom substances were detected were more often involved in violent incidents (odds ratio 8.92 95% confidence interval 3.24-24.61), indicated harmful use of alcohol (odds ratio 3.56, 95% confidence interval 2.34-5.43), reported the incident being a fall (odds ratio 2.21, 95% confidence interval 1.47-3.33) and presented with a reduced level of consciousness (odds ratio 3.91, 95% confidence interval 1.58-9.67). Subgroup analysis revealed significant associations between testing positive for a psychoactive substance and being diagnosed with a head injury or traumatic brain injury.



CONCLUSION: A significant proportion of injured patients had used psychoactive substances prior to admission. Use was associated with violence, falls, at-risk alcohol consumption, decreased level of consciousness on admittance and head injury.

