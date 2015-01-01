|
Wilson T, Wisborg T, Vindenes V, Jamt RG, Furuhaugen H, Bogstrand ST. Acta Anaesthesiol. Scand. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Acta Anaesthesiologica Scandinavica Foundation, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
unavailable
BACKGROUND: Rural areas have increased injury mortality with a high pre-hospital death rate. Knowledge concerning the impact of psychoactive substances on injury occurrence is lacking for rural arctic Norway. These substances are also known to increase pre-, per- and postoperative risk. The aim was by prospective observational design to investigate the prevalence and characteristics of psychoactive substance use among injured patients in Finnmark county.
Injury; Intoxication; Trauma; Alcohol; Narcotics; Drugs; Arctic; AUDIT-C; Psychoactive; Rural