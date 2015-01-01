|
Citation
|
Tang H, Xiong T, Shi J, Chen Y, Liu X, Zhang S, Wang H, Lü Q, Yao Z. BMC Psychiatry 2021; 21(1): e117.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Recent attention has focused on the role of rumination in suicidality, with evidence indicating that rumination may be positively related to suicidal ideation. There remains disagreement on the nature of the relationship between rumination and suicide attempts, especially in major affective disorders. This study was designed to identify whether rumination is a risk factor for attempted suicide.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Bipolar disorder; Risk factor; Suicide attempt; Major depressive disorder; Rumination