|
Citation
|
Kim KA, Kim YE, Yoon SJ. BMJ Open 2021; 11(2): e043662.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: In 2018, South Korea's suicide mortality rate was 26.59 deaths per 100 000 people; this figure is 2.2 times higher than that of the year 2000, during which 12.22 deaths per 100 000 people were ascribed to suicide. This study aims to observe the trend of disease burden in years of life lost (YLL) due to suicide from 2000 to 2018 in South Korea and investigate the related sociodemographic risk factors.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
public health; suicide & self-harm; health policy