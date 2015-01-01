Abstract

BACKGROUND: Child maltreatment is associated with short- and long-term mental health sequelae. Extant research has demonstrated that exposure characteristics (i.e., severity, frequency, duration, onset) are important in the measurement of maltreatment experiences. Emerging research has highlighted the contributions of these characteristics on symptom outcomes.



OBJECTIVE: The current study used multiple exposure characteristics of threat-specific types of maltreatment (i.e., physical abuse, sexual abuse, witnessing domestic violence) to examine three distinct measurement models of maltreatment and their relation to symptoms. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: A racially and ethnically diverse sample of treatment-seeking youth (74 % female) ages 4-17 (N = 348) participated in the study. The majority of the youth (61 %) endorsed experiencing more than one type of threat-specific maltreatment.



METHOD: Using Structural Equation Modeling, we tested one-factor, three-factor, and bifactor models of maltreatment characteristics, and hypothesized that the bifactor model would yield the best fitting model based on prior studies supporting family violence as an underlying factor for child physical abuse and domestic violence.



RESULTS: The bifactor measurement model fit the data better than the three- and one-factor models. In the bifactor structural model that included symptom outcomes, physical abuse was significantly and positively associated with child internalizing and externalizing symptoms, whereas sexual abuse and witnessing domestic violence were associated with externalizing symptoms and PTSD.



CONCLUSION: Our findings support the inclusion of multiple exposure characteristics in the measurement of maltreatment and suggest that specific types of threat-specific maltreatment may have distinct associations with mental health sequelae.

Language: en