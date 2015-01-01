Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine healthcare utilisation for all firearm-related injuries among publicly insured children.



METHODS: A retrospective analysis of firearm injury medical claims among paediatric (<21 years) Medicaid beneficiaries in Ohio from 2010 to 2018. Factors associated with unintentional and intentional firearm injury were explored using multivariable logistic regression. Average annual patient healthcare costs were determined in 2019 US$.



RESULTS: There were 1061 firearm injury-related claims (853 (80%) unintentional; 154 (15%) intentional; 54 (5%) unknown) occurring in 663 children over 2 736 517 available person-years. From 2010 to 2018, yearly total firearm claims rose from 19.7 to 31.3 per 100 000 persons (p=0.033). Urban children experienced a non-significant increase in firearm claims rate over time (26.1 vs 35.0/100 000; p=0.066) while the claims rate nearly tripled among those in rural areas (8.4 vs 24.0/100 000; p=0.012). Younger age, females and rural residence were associated with reduced odds of injury claims. The average annual costs for emergency department and inpatient visits, respectively, were $260 and $5735.



CONCLUSION: Risk and type of firearm injury claims among low-income children in Ohio varies by age, sex and residence. Prevention programmes should be tailored based on these demographics.

