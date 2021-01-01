|
Citation
McQuillan TJ, Franco JR, Sorg EM, Baller E, Quijije N, Rozental TD. J. Hand Surg. Am. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
Psychiatric disorders are a common cause of disability and represent an important risk factor for upper-extremity trauma. The review provides an overview of psychiatric illnesses as both contributors and sequelae of 4 major injury patterns: self-inflicted wrist lacerations, self-amputation, upper-extremity fractures, and burns. The authors develop a multidisciplinary model for upper-extremity surgeons to care for patients with psychiatric disorders, with an overview of capacity assessment, optimal psychiatric comanagement, and collaboration with allied health professionals.
Language: en
Keywords
Depression; trauma; hand; orthopedics; psychiatry