SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

McQuillan TJ, Franco JR, Sorg EM, Baller E, Quijije N, Rozental TD. J. Hand Surg. Am. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, American Society for Surgery of the Hand, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jhsa.2021.01.005

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Psychiatric disorders are a common cause of disability and represent an important risk factor for upper-extremity trauma. The review provides an overview of psychiatric illnesses as both contributors and sequelae of 4 major injury patterns: self-inflicted wrist lacerations, self-amputation, upper-extremity fractures, and burns. The authors develop a multidisciplinary model for upper-extremity surgeons to care for patients with psychiatric disorders, with an overview of capacity assessment, optimal psychiatric comanagement, and collaboration with allied health professionals.


Language: en

Keywords

Depression; trauma; hand; orthopedics; psychiatry

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print