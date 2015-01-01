Abstract

PURPOSE: To examine agreement between pediatric burn survivor self- and caregiver proxy-report on multiple PROMIS domains and examine factors associated with differences between self- and proxy-reports.



METHODS: Children 8-17 years of age and their caregivers completed PROMIS measures (physical function, depression, peer relationships, pain interference, and anger) between 6 months and 15 years after injury. Self- and proxy-report scores were compared using Wilcoxon sign rank test, Cohen's effect size, and intraclass correlation coefficients (ICC) and by agreement across severity of symptoms based on recommended cutoffs. Ordinary least squares regression analyses examined child- (self-report score, age, gender, and ethnicity) and proxy-related (relationship to child) factors associated with score differences.



RESULTS: Two hundred and seventy four child-caregiver pairs completed the PROMIS measures. Mean child age was 13.0 (SD:3) years. Caregivers reported significantly worse scores than the child on physical function, pain, and anger (all p ≤ 0.01). The effect sizes were small across all domains except physical function. Similarly, ICCs were all of moderate agreement. The percentage of dyads in agreement by severity groups was high with only 5%-9% of pairs discordant. Only higher self-report score was associated (all p < 0.05) with greater differences across all domains in regression analyses.



CONCLUSIONS: This study supports the use of pediatric proxy PROMIS depression, physical function, peer relationships, pain interference, and anger scales in pediatric burn patients. Although agreement was moderate to good, assessing proxy-report alone as a surrogate should only be considered when self-report is not possible or practical. Caregivers typically report slightly worse severity of symptoms than children across all domains.

Language: en