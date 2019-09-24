|
Serpeloni F, Narrog JA, Gonçalves de Assis S, Quintes Avanci J, Carleial S, Koebach A. Trials 2021; 22(1): e165.
BACKGROUND: One in three individuals who live in Rio de Janeiro experience a traumatic event within a period of 12 months. In the favelas particularly, trauma exposure is ongoing. Psychological sequalae include posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression and other mental disorders. Trauma-focused therapy approaches have emerged as the treatment of choice when the dangerous events are over, but symptoms have remained for an extended time period. Ideally, the victim is in a safe context during treatment. However, frequently, survivors cannot escape from situations characterised by ongoing threat and traumatic stress. The aim of this study is to research the effectiveness of Narrative Exposure Therapy in a sample of PTSD patients living under these conditions.
Trauma; Violence; PTSD; Depression; Community violence; Narrative Exposure Therapy