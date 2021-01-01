Abstract

Transport demand modeling is a crucial stage to be implemented for a variety of optimization techniques in the field of transportation management. The paper describes the model for simulations of demand for goods' deliveries by cargo bicycles in the area with the restrictions of motorized traffic. The proposed model is based on the classical four-step approach with additional procedures for generations of demand as the flow of requests for cargo deliveries. The paper presents the case study of the demand generation in the Old Town district of Kraków city: the obtained simulation results are characterized by high adequacy. The simulation model, implemented in Python programming language, can be used as the main tool for solving optimization problems, such as the localization choice for loading points or substantiation of the number of cargo bicycles used for deliveries in the region.



23rd EURO Working Group on Transportation Meeting, EWGT 2020, 16-18 September 2020, Paphos, Cyprus

Language: en