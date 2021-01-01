Abstract

In this paper, a novel framework for a benchmark system for autonomous vehicles focusing on their security and reliability is proposed. Computer vision and networking technologies are improving offering solutions towards automation in connected autonomous vehicles. These systems are using sensor technologies, including vision and communication, providing information and measurements for the environment and other connected vehicles. As a result, unlike conventional vehicles, autonomous vehicles have to communicate with other vehicles as well as other external network infrastructure. However, such requirements make autonomous vulnerable to the attack. This may also motivate diverse types of cyber threats and attacks like traffic signs modification, GPS spoofing, and Vehicular Adhoc network distributed denial of service. Hence, this paper explores various aspects of security issues, vulnerabilities, exploitation methods and the adverse effect of them on connected autonomous vehicles and propose a novel benchmark framework focusing on physical and communication-based attack to evaluate and assets the state-of-the-art technologies that are currently use during cyber-attack.



23rd EURO Working Group on Transportation Meeting, EWGT 2020, 16-18 September 2020, Paphos, Cyprus

Language: en