Ramos Salazar L, Khandelwal P. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2021; 77: 26-37.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.trf.2020.12.012

unavailable

Distracted driving behavior often occurs when drivers mindlessly send or receive text messages with their mobile devices. It is imperative to understand the relationship between mindfulness and texting while driving behavior because distracted driving behavior has led to a reported increase in texting related accidents and mortalities. Based on this report, the purpose of this study is to examine the relationships between mindfulness, self-control, frequency of texting-related accidents, near-miss accidents, and texting while driving behavior. Using a total of 609 adults with an average age of 34.11 (SD = 12.21), results showed that observe, aware, and describe were related to texting while driving. Additionally, we found evidence that self-control partially mediated the relationship between mindfulness and texting while driving.

RESULTS also showed that near-miss texting while driving accidents moderated the relationship between mindfulness and texting behavior while driving. The observed inverse relationship between mindfulness and texting while driving can increase researchers' understanding of self-control's role in vehicular accidents triggered by texting. Implications and limitations are offered, along with suggestions for future research.


Language: en

Distracted driving; Mindfulness; Mobile devices; Self-control; Texting accidents; Texting while driving

