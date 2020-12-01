Abstract

PURPOSE

The current study examined the impact on children's street crossing behaviors of not having auditory-based information about traffic when crossing streets.

Method

Using a fully-immersive virtual reality system, numerous indices of children's street crossing behaviors were measured both when they had auditory-based information about traffic and when this was lacking.

Results

The lack of traffic sounds did not influence the inter-vehicle gap size that children crossed into but it did result in slower initiations and, ultimately, more high-risk outcomes (close calls and hits).

Conclusion

Traffic sounds significantly contribute to enhance children's safety when crossing streets. Cars with reduced sounds (e.g., electric) and anything that interferes with children accessing auditory-based traffic information (e.g., wearing headphones) could increase their risk of pedestrian injury.

