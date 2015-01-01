|
Nagy LM, Shanahan ML, Baer RA. Behav. Res. Ther. 2021; 139: e103819.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
Abstract
Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) is the intentional destruction of bodily tissue in the absence of suicidal motives. Individuals who self-injure often report doing so in order to punish the self or express self-hatred. Self-criticism, or thoughts marked by shame, self-consciousness, and inferiority, is associated with higher rates of NSSI while self-compassion, or the tendency to be sympathetic and caring with oneself, is negatively associated with NSSI. The aim of the present study was to determine whether experimentally-induced self-criticism would increase and self-compassion would decrease implicit identification with NSSI. Participants were randomly assigned to either a self-criticism induction, a self-compassion induction, or a neutral, control condition and completed a measure of strength of the automatic associations that a person holds between themselves and self-harming behaviors before and after the experimental induction. Study hypotheses were partially supported.
Language: en
Non-suicidal self-injury; Implicit association task; Self-compassion; Self-criticism