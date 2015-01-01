|
Carrellas A, Resko SM, Day AG. Child Abuse Negl. 2021; 115: e104986.
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVE: Youth with intellectual disabilities involved in child welfare systems are at greater risk of sexual victimization than youth who have not been investigated for child maltreatment. This study addresses a gap in the literature regarding older youth with intellectual disabilities who are sexually victimized and pushed to engage in transactional sex while they are transitioning from child welfare systems involvement. It does so by examining risk and protective factors at the individual, micro, exo, and macro systems levels. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: This study included 334 youth ages 18-19.5 from a nationally representative sample of 5,872 child welfare-involved youth.
Language: en
Child welfare; Intellectual disabilities; Sexual victimization; Transactional sex