Abstract

Self-immolation suicides refer to lethal situations where a victim has intentionally set themselves on fire using an accelerant, or has deliberately stepped into a fire. These are rare events in Western countries accounting for only 0.6-1% of suicides. Two cases are described of familial self-immolation with features of an anniversary/memorial event: Case 1: The charred body of a 66-year-old woman was found beside a suburban waterway with evidence of self-immolation using methylated spirits. Death was attributed to incineration; Case 2: Twenty five years later the charred body of another 66-year-old woman was found on the banks of a nearby suburban river. Analysis of clothing revealed ethanol, a major component of methylated spirits. Death was due to the combined effects of inhalation of products of combustion and incineration. Review of the history revealed that the decedent in case 2 was the daughter of the victim in case 1. This, therefore, represents an extremely rare event, that of familial self-immolation suicides with the daughter choosing the same method that had been used by her mother, at an identical age and in a similar location. These cases add to the potential complexities of familial suicides.

