Moore D, Castagnini E, Mifsud N, Geros H, Sizer H, Addington J, van der Gaag M, Nelson B, McGorry P, O'Donoghue B. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
PURPOSE: Migrant and ethnic minority populations exhibit a higher incidence of psychotic disorders. The Ultra-High Risk for psychosis (UHR) paradigm provides an opportunity to explore the stage at which such factors influence the development of psychosis. In this systematic review, we collate and appraise the literature on the association between ethnicity and migrant status and the rate of identification of individuals at UHR, as well as their rate of transition to psychosis.
Language: en
Ethnicity; Systematic review; Migrants; Transition to psychosis; Ultra-high risk for psychosis