Abstract

Prior studies have demonstrated that peer victimization is a common problem affecting youth and has short-term mental health consequences. There is less known about the long-term consequences of peer victimization during the transition to adulthood, or the processes whereby bully victimization may lead to poor mental health. This study utilized prospective longitudinal data from the Panel Study of Income Dynamics (N = 1,413) to examine adolescent self-concept as a mediator in the relationship between adolescent peer victimization and psychological distress in emerging adulthood.



RESULTS indicated that adolescent self-concept partially mediates the relationship between adolescent peer victimization and emerging adult psychological distress. However, the relationship between peer victimization and psychological distress varies by bully victimization subtypes.



FINDINGS suggest the consequences of adolescent peer victimization can linger and impact mental health in emerging adulthood. Implications of these findings and suggestions for further research on peer victimization are also discussed.

