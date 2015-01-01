|
Norrington J. Youth Soc. 2021; 53(2): 273-295.
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
Prior studies have demonstrated that peer victimization is a common problem affecting youth and has short-term mental health consequences. There is less known about the long-term consequences of peer victimization during the transition to adulthood, or the processes whereby bully victimization may lead to poor mental health. This study utilized prospective longitudinal data from the Panel Study of Income Dynamics (N = 1,413) to examine adolescent self-concept as a mediator in the relationship between adolescent peer victimization and psychological distress in emerging adulthood.
Language: en
aggressive behavior/bullying; emerging adulthood/adult transition; longitudinal design; mental health; peers; stress