de Buen Kalman R. Transp. Res. D Trans. Environ. 2021; 91: e102652.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
The Mexico City government has introduced policies to reduce pollution from cars, including a license-plate based driving restriction and a bikeshare. When restrictions are in place, people need to find transportation alternatives. This research leverages the random nature of driving restrictions to explore whether people use bikeshare when driving is restricted due to poor air quality. Negative binomial models were used to study these effects using data from 2016 to 2019.
Air pollution; Bikeshare; Driving restrictions; Health warnings; Mexico City