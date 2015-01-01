Abstract

The Mexico City government has introduced policies to reduce pollution from cars, including a license-plate based driving restriction and a bikeshare. When restrictions are in place, people need to find transportation alternatives. This research leverages the random nature of driving restrictions to explore whether people use bikeshare when driving is restricted due to poor air quality. Negative binomial models were used to study these effects using data from 2016 to 2019.



RESULTS indicate that restricted days exhibit approximately 17% lower bikeshare use (10-24% decrease, 95% CI) for non-peak traffic hours compared to regular days. However, ridership increases during peak traffic hours. Morning ridership increases up to 12.5% (3-22% increase, 95% C.I) and evening ridership increases up to 16.2% (5-27.6% increase, 95% C.I). The analysis suggests that the poor environmental conditions may buffer bikeshare system use increases and that bikeshare can be a critical partner in local transportation infrastructure.

