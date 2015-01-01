SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Abstract

Automated driving systems (ADSs) allow vehicles to engage in self-driving under specific conditions. Along with the potential safety benefits, the increase in productivity through non-driving-related tasks (NDRTs) is often cited as a motivation behind the adoption of ADSs. Although advances have been made in understanding both the promotion of ADS trust and its impact on NDRT performance, the influence of risk remains largely understudied. To fill this gap, we conducted a within-subjects experiment with 37 licensed drivers using a simulator. Internal risk was manipulated by ADS reliability and external risk by visibility, producing a 2 (ADS reliability) × 2 (visibility) design. The results indicate that high reliability increases ADS trust and further enhances the positive impact of ADS trust on NDRT performance, while low visibility reduces the negative impact of ADS trust on driver monitoring.

RESULTS also suggest that trust increases over time if the system is reliable and that visibility did not have a significant impact on ADS trust. These findings are important for the design of intelligent ADSs that can respond to drivers' trusting behaviors.


