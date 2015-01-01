CONTACT US: Contact info
Baba M, Hitosugi M. Acta Neurol. Scand. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
unavailable
Epilepsy is a highly prevalent condition around the world, and many countries impose restrictions on drivers with epilepsy. After toughening the law in Japan, the number of refused driving license applications for patients with epilepsy increased markedly. However, the number of collisions caused by drivers with epilepsy did not decrease.
automobile driving; criminal law; epilepsy; legal liability; vehicle collision