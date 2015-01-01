SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Baba M, Hitosugi M. Acta Neurol. Scand. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/ane.13408

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Epilepsy is a highly prevalent condition around the world, and many countries impose restrictions on drivers with epilepsy. After toughening the law in Japan, the number of refused driving license applications for patients with epilepsy increased markedly. However, the number of collisions caused by drivers with epilepsy did not decrease.


Language: en

Keywords

automobile driving; criminal law; epilepsy; legal liability; vehicle collision

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print