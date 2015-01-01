|
Citation
|
Kalin NH. Am. J. Psychiatry 2021; 178(3): 207-209.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, American Psychiatric Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
As practitioners, we are well aware of the need for new and better treatments for our patients, but we must not overlook others in the population who would benefit from existing treatments and yet, for various reasons, are neglected. New treatment development must be based on the understanding of underlying pathophysiology, which directly depends on new empirical insights into genetic, molecular, cellular, and neurocircuit alterations as they relate to individuals' symptoms and phenotypic presentations. Ultimately, rigorous clinical trials must be performed in diverse populations to translate more basic discoveries to patients and to determine the efficacy and potential risks of new treatments. At a societal level, the key issues are related to increasing access to psychiatric treatment for populations who are underresourced and to decreasing barriers to mental health care for Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) individuals. To make headway, focus needs to be on the effects of structural racism as they play out in relation to mental health care for BIPOC individuals. This issue of the Journal presents articles that address new treatment development, that aim to improve the applicability of current treatments, and that provide recommendations for developing a more diverse psychiatric workforce as part of an effort to overcome barriers to psychiatric care for BIPOC communities.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Outcomes; Racism; Psychotherapy; Depressive Disorders; Violence/Aggression; Diversity; Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder; Sociopolitical Issues