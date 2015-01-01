|
Citation
Batouli SAH, Saba V. Basic Clin. Neurosci. 2020; 11(5): 669-685.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Iran University of Medical Sciences in cooperation with the Iran Neuroscience Society and the Negah Institute for Scientific Communication)
DOI
PMID
33643560
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Military missions involve stressful and life-threatening situations; however, soldiers should have a healthy cognition on the battlefield despite their high-stress levels. This is an ability that should be gained during prior military training. Successful and influential training is suggested to be associated with structural and functional improvements of the brain.
Language: en
Keywords
Cognition; Brain; Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI); Military personnel