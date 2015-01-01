Abstract

INTRODUCTION: A recent study showed hypoactivity in the beta/gamma band in female suicide ideators and suicide attempters diagnosed with depression, relative to a low-risk group. The current study aimed to conceptually replicate these results.



METHODS: In the iSPOT-D sample (n = 402), suicide ideators and low-risk individuals were identified. Confining analyses to females only, differences between low-risk individuals and suicide ideators were tested for using the electroencephalogram (EEG) frequency bands SMR (Sensori-Motor-Rhythm; 12-15 Hz), beta (14.5-30 Hz), beta I (14.5-20 Hz), beta II (20-25 Hz), beta III (25-30 Hz), gamma I (31-49 Hz) using LORETA-software.



RESULTS: None of the tested frequency bands showed to be significantly different between suicide ideators and low-risk individuals.



CONCLUSIONS: The current study could not conceptually replicate the earlier published results. Several reasons could explain this non-replication, among which possible electromyographic (EMG) contamination in the beta/gamma band in the original study.



TRIAL REGISTRATION: ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT00693849 URL: http://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT00693849.

