Krepel N, Benschop L, Baeken C, Sack AT, Arns M. Biol. Psychol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: A recent study showed hypoactivity in the beta/gamma band in female suicide ideators and suicide attempters diagnosed with depression, relative to a low-risk group. The current study aimed to conceptually replicate these results.
Language: en
suicide; electroencephalogram (EEG); replication