Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To compare: 1) history of sport-related concussion (SRC), 2) Return to learn (RTL) timelines, 3) Return to play (RTP) timelines, and 4) SRC reporting behaviors in high-school student athletes based on school type (public vs. private).



METHODS: A total of 2,998 athletes recruited from eleven private (n = 2121) and two public schools (n = 877) during the 2018-2019 school year completed an online questionnaire regarding sport participation and SRC history. The questionnaire examined self-reported history of SRC, reporting behavior, and RTL and RTP timelines.



RESULTS: Private school athletes were approximately twice as likely to report a history of SRC compared to public school athletes (OR [95% CI]: 2.01 [1.61-2.50], p < .001). There were no significant differences in RTL or RTP timelines between public and private-school athletes (p > .05). For those who did not report their SRC (22.4%), the most common reasons were "a desire to keep playing" (53.7%) and "not believing it was serious enough to report" (52.1%).



CONCLUSIONS: Athletic trainers and healthcare professionals should be aware of the factors that may influence secondary student athletes' SRC reporting behavior, and associated RTL, and RTP timelines, so they can better target concussion education and overall management for student-athletes.Abbreviations: SRC: Sport-related concussion; RTP: Return to play; RTL: Return to learn.

