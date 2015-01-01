Abstract

In order to focus on the injury mechanism of electric cyclists in the collision accident between right turn of truck and electric bicycle, Pc-Crash is used to value the injury of the electric cyclist in this paper. Through repeated tests in Pc-Crash, it was found that two dynamic response process were existed. The electric bicycle and cyclist collided with truck, and the electric bicycle and cyclist were thrown to the ground due to the impact force. Finally, they were crushed under certain conditions. The multi-rigid-body truck model is built on the theories of multi-rigid-body modeling and multi-rigid-body collision to get the value of the crushed part which the single rigid model can't calculate. After that, we analyze HIC, continuous 3 ms resultant acceleration of chest, the shear force of femur and leg, based on the electric bicycle speed, the mass of electric bicycle and cyclist, the height of cyclist's seat. We found that when the electric cyclist is not crushed by the truck, the value of each damage index is below the threshold. But when the cyclist is crushed by the truck, the damage index of the part where the cyclist is crushed exceeds the threshold, and causes fatal injury to the cyclist. So, reducing the possibility of crushing can improve the safety level of electric cyclists.

