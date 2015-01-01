Abstract

Suicidal attempts are the primary cause of cyanide intake, and a majority of these attempts are fatal. Cyanide-induced cardiac arrest or hypotension is common, though the administration of antidotal therapy in patients is not. The patient drank the cyanide ordered from the internet in an unknown amount 10-15 min before being taken to the ED. He informed his friend after taking it, and he collapsed shortly after his friend notified the Emergency Medical Services (EMS). Acute cyanide poisoning, whose rapid detection is vital but difficult to diagnose, leads to rapid hemodynamic and neurological dysfunction. Bitter almond odor and cherry red skin appearance should be the warning signs in the diagnosis of acute cyanide toxicity.

Language: en