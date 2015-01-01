Abstract

BACKGROUND: Despite significant geographical heterogeneity of sociodemographic and clinical characteristics, little is known about potential differences in cannabis use behaviors in U.S. geographic areas. In this study, we examined cannabis use behaviors in large metropolitan, small metropolitan, and nonmetropolitan areas. We focused on interactions between geographic areas and health insurance status and medical cannabis laws (MCL).



METHODS: Data came from the 2015-2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH; N = 171,766 adults; N = 36,175 cannabis users). Weighted chi-squares tests of independence and multivariable Poisson regression models were used to examine study questions.



RESULTS: Past-year use was highest in large metropolitan areas (16.08 %). Frequent use was highest among nonmetropolitan area users (48.67 %). Uninsured adults had a higher likelihood of past-year use (RRR = 1.21, 95 % CI = 1.14, 1.29) and frequent use (RRR = 1.27, 95 % CI = 1.14, 1.41), but a lower likelihood of cannabis use disorder (RRR = 0.77, 95 % CI = 0.66, 0.89). Uninsured adults in nonmetropolitan areas had a higher likelihood (RRR = 1.62, 95 % CI = 1.39, 1.88) of past-year use than insured nonmetropolitan area adults. MCL state residency was associated with a higher likelihood of frequent use among nonmetropolitan (RRR = 1.39, 95 % CI = 1.11, 1.74) and small metropolitan users (RRR = 1.30, 95 % CI = 1.15, 1.47). Cannabis use disorder likelihood did not vary by geographic area.



CONCLUSIONS: Lack of health insurance and MCL state residency are significant variables affecting cannabis use behaviors in small metropolitan and/or nonmetropolitan areas.

Language: en