Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This retrospective study aimed to describe the volume, severity, and injury mechanism of all hospital-admitted pediatric traumatic brain injury (pTBI) at Oslo University Hospital (OUH), emphasizing consequences for prevention and factors indicating a need for follow-up programs.



METHOD: Data were extracted from the OUH Trauma registry on 176 children, 0-15 years old, admitted to OUH in 2015 and 2016 with a pTBI diagnosis. The dataset contains demographic data, injury mechanism, type, and severity (Glasgow coma scale, GCS; abbreviated injury scale, AIS; injury severity score, ISS), ICD-10 diagnosis codes, level of treatment, and destination of discharge.



RESULTS: 79.5% had mild, 9% moderate, and 11.4% severe TBI. The incidence of hospital-treated pTBI in Oslo was 29 per 100,000 per year. The boy: girl ratio was 1.9:1, but in the young teenage group (14-15 years), the ratio was 1:1. Intracranial injury (ICI) identified on CT/MRI was associated with extended hospital stays, with a median of 6 days compared to 1 day for patients without ICI. 27% of the patients assessed as mild TBI at admission had ICI. Children below eight years of age had a higher incidence of moderate and severe ICI from trauma (53% v.s. 28% in children ≥ eight years).



CONCLUSION: The injury characteristics of hospital-treated pTBI are in line with other European countries, but we find the boy-girl ratio different as young teenage girls seem to be catching up with the boys. ICI and length of stay should be considered when deciding which patients need follow-up and rehabilitation.

