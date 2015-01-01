Abstract

Children's health indicators such as mortality and adverse birth outcomes are poorer in the United States than in comparable nations. These measures also show racial inequities within the United States, with Black children experiencing the highest levels. Mass incarceration may partially explain these findings. High incarceration rates can disrupt community functioning, influencing behavior and health. The purpose of the current study was to conduct a macro (state)-level analysis examining whether yearly state incarceration rates predict health outcomes including infant, child, and teen mortality as well as preterm birth and low birth weight. It was hypothesized that prior year incarceration rates would show positive relationships with all outcomes and that relationships would be stronger for Black than for white children. Yearly state-level panel data were gathered from 1990 to 2017. Weighted least squares regression used states' prior year incarceration rates to predict child health outcomes, using controls for overall state effects and year-to-year effects. Time-varying covariates such as state unemployment rate were also included to address the possibility of spurious relationships.



RESULTS indicated that as hypothesized, incarceration rates positively predicted infant mortality, child mortality (for Black children only), preterm births, and low-weight births. Relationships tended to be stronger for Black than for white children.

