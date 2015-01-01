SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Baldaçara L, da Silva AG, Pereira LA, Malloy-Diniz L, Tung TC. Front. Psychiatry 2021; 12: e556792.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Media)

DOI

10.3389/fpsyt.2021.556792

PMID

33643085

Abstract

The prevalence of mental health problems in the general population during a public calamity is high. In calamities, the number of patients who present with mental disorder outbreaks or crises may increase, but the necessary support systems to help them may be impaired if they have not been planned for. Although there are several models for addressing psychiatric emergencies, the general rules are the same, especially when it comes to making these services easily available to the affected population. In this article, we seek to review and present recommendations for the management of psychiatric emergencies in situations of public calamity, including disasters, physical and medical catastrophes, epidemics, and pandemics.


Language: en

Keywords

humans; mental health; outbreaks; pandemics; psychiatric emergencies

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print