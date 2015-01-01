|
Rollin P, Bamberg S. Front. Psychol. 2020; 11: e610343.
(Copyright © 2020, Frontiers Research Foundation)
33643113
Following the implementation of temporary pop-up bike lanes in Berlin, traffic counts by the city administration show an increased number of cyclists. This present paper aims to understand reasons behind this observation. To this end, we focus on the role of mobility-related descriptive social norms as mediators of this effect.
behavior change; descriptive norms and behaviors; mobility behavior; pop-up bike lane; social norms; street design