Abstract

The authors developed and elaborated on a new method to release ski bindings by utilizing an industrial robot to simulate release movement showing a spatial repeatability of ± 0.06 mm. The parametric programming of the release parameters gave free control while executing repeatable release tests. A series of different motion patterns were performed, on the one hand, to test the applicability of the setup to the simulation of motion patterns and, on the other, to check for the impact of the ski deformations like ski deflections within the range of -5 mm to -85 mm, on the safety bindings' release forces. As certain falling mechanisms are related to knee injury, which is the most common severe injury in alpine skiing, this testing method can be used to develop related displacement movements in future. This movements do not necessarily accord with the directional release mechanics of safety ski bindings. The authors specify the developed testing apparatus as device for force measurements in 3D with an accuracy of ± 0.5% in boot-sole-plane. The intention behind this development is to enable faster, more versatile and adaptive testing procedures in R&D.

