Citation
Räisänen AM, Owoeye OBA, Befus K, van den Berg C, Pasanen K, Emery CA. Front. Sports Act. Living 2021; 3: e619291.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Media)
DOI
PMID
33644752
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Regular use of neuromuscular training (NMT) warm-up programs improves performance and prevents injuries. However, low level of adoption of these programs remains a problem. Understanding the current warm-ups in youth basketball and coaches' perceptions on injury prevention can guide the design of superior implementation strategies. This study describes warm-ups in youth basketball and coaches' injury prevention-related knowledge, attitudes, beliefs, and information sources.
Keywords
primary prevention; implementation; athletic injuries; adolescent sports; sports injuries; warming-up exercise