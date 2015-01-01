|
Citation
|
Bountress KE, Hawn SE, Dick DM, Amstadter AB. J. Addict. Nurs. 2021; 32(1): 3-13.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa Healthcare)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Alcohol use/misuse is a costly public health problem, particularly among college students in the United States. Alcohol use tends to increase during adolescence and peaks in the early/mid-20s; however, there is significant heterogeneity among alcohol use during the college years. Several studies applying a mixture modeling framework to extract latent profiles of alcohol consumption have been conducted. However, none to our knowledge has included only those exposed to trauma, a group known to be at risk for alcohol misuse. The aim of this longitudinal study (n = 1,186) was to identify profiles of alcohol consumption and their associations with demographic and trauma-related constructs.
Language: en