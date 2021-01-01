|
Zhu J, Chen Y, Su B, Zhang W. J. Affect. Disord. 2021; 285: 144-151.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
BACKGROUND: Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) has received increased attention as a major public health problem among adolescents. However, there is a lack of evidence testing the longitudinal association between cybervictimization and NSSI as well as its underlying mediating and moderating mechanisms. The current study investigated the potential mediator (i.e., anxiety symptoms) and moderator (i.e., self-control) of the relation between cybervictimization and NSSI over a 12-month period.
Non-suicidal self-injury; Self-control; Anxiety symptoms; Cybervictimization; Moderated mediation effect