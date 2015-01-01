Abstract

BACKGROUND: Workplace violence (WPV) is a serious phenomenon affecting nurses in clinical settings around the globe. Like nurses, nursing students are at risk of encountering incidents of WPV, which may lead to negative consequences. WPV training programs are useful in helping nurses and nursing students prevent and manage incidents of WPV. Despite this evidence, the development and implementation of WPV training programs for nursing students pursuing their nursing training in university settings are scarce. AIMS: The purpose of this literature review was to identify and synthesize the evidence about new training programs on prevention and management of WPV implemented exclusively for undergraduate and graduate nursing students published during the years 2012 to 2018.



METHOD: The literature review utilized five major databases to identify relevant articles containing WPV training programs implemented in university settings to train undergraduate and graduate nursing students. Appraisal of the evidence was conducted using the Mixed Methods Appraisal Tool.



RESULTS: Nine articles included WPV training programs imparted to nursing students in university settings. Overall, nursing students increased their knowledge about WPV and learned practical skills that could be helpful in preventing and managing WPV incidents. WPV training programs were positively accepted by nursing students.



CONCLUSIONS: WPV training programs for nursing students should be mandated in all nursing schools. These trainings are vital in equipping them with proper knowledge and practical skills that could be used to prevent and manage incidents of WPV.

Language: en