Abstract

BACKGROUND: More than 5.6 million Americans suffer from dementia, and that number is expected to double by 2060. This comes at a considerable burden to the health care system with costs estimated at $157-$215 billion in 2010. Depending on dementia type and disease progression, approximately 20%-70% of patients experience dementia-related psychosis (DRP), characterized by hallucinations and/or delusions resulting in worse clinical outcomes and greater caregiver burden compared with patients without DRP.



OBJECTIVE: To compare real-world clinical events, health care resource utilization (HCRU), and health care costs among matched cohorts of DRP versus dementia-only patients.



METHODS: This retrospective database analysis examined commercial and Medicare Advantage with Part D enrollees aged ≥ 40 years with evidence of DRP and dementia from January 1, 2010, through March 31, 2017. The first observed indicator of psychosis (≥ 2 diagnoses and/or antipsychotic pharmacy fills) co-occurring with or following evidence of dementia (≥ 2 diagnoses and/or dementia medication pharmacy fills) was the index date among patients with DRP. DRP patients were propensity score matched 1:1 to patients with dementia only based on demographics, comorbidities, dementia type, dementia severity, and pre-index all-cause HCRU. Continuous health plan enrollment ≥ 12 months before evidence of dementia through the index date and ≥ 12 months following the index date was required. Outcomes included clinical events, HCRU, and health care costs.



RESULTS: A significantly higher percentage of DRP patients had ≥1 diagnosis for behavioral health conditions in the pre-index period compared with dementia-only patients (depression: 32.4% vs. 22.8%; anxiety: 19.1% vs. 11.5%; and insomnia: 9.0% vs. 6.3%; P < 0.001 for all comparisons). Diagnoses of post-index clinical events were significantly more likely among DRP patients compared with dementia-only patients including falls/fractures (28.3% vs. 14.1%), neurologic effects (17.7% vs. 12.9%), sedation (15.0% vs. 2.4%), cardiovascular effects (7.0% vs. 4.1%), and extrapyramidal reactions (3.2% vs. 1.7%; P < 0.001 for all comparisons). Higher percentages of DRP patients had an all-cause outpatient visit (80.2% vs. 68.9%), emergency visit (65.0% vs. 36.6%), or inpatient stay (47.2% vs. 20.0%) during the post-index period (P < 0.001 for all comparisons). The proportions of DRP patients with a post-index dementia-related office visit, outpatient visit, emergency visit, or inpatient stay was 48%, 147%, 339%, and 286% higher, respectively, compared with patients with dementia only. Compared with patients with dementia only, patients with DRP had significantly higher mean total post-index all-cause costs ($21,657 vs. $12,026; P < 0.001) and dementia-related costs ($11,852 vs. $3,013; P < 0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: Patients with DRP were more likely to have diagnoses for behavioral health conditions, experience clinical events, and have higher mean all-cause and dementia-related HCRU and costs compared with patients with dementia only. These results reflect the unmet need of patients with DRP and an urgency for new treatment options to reduce substantial clinical and economic burden in this population. DISCLOSURES: This study was funded by Acadia Pharmaceuticals, which participated in the study design, interpretation of study results, and critical review of the manuscript. Abler, Skoog, and Rashid were employees of Acadia Pharmaceuticals at the time this study was conducted. Frazer and Halpern were employees of Optum at the time this study was conducted and were funded by Acadia Pharmaceuticals to conduct the study.

Language: en