Citation
Baroni BM, Oliveira Pena Costa L. J. Orthop. Sports Phys. Ther. 2021; 51(3): 91-93.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Orthopaedic Section and Sports Physical Therapy Section of the American Physical Therapy Association)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Sports injuries are multifactorial and have a complex web of risk factors. Thus, identifying risk factors plays a central role in designing prevention strategies. Following evidence-based practice principles, clinicians use the best available evidence to guide decisions about injury prevention. Here, we share a scenario familiar to the sports medicine community-risk factors for hamstring strain injury-and highlight some of the pitfalls that clinicians should watch out for when applying research to practice. J Orthop Sports Phys Ther 2021;51(3):91-93. doi:10.2519/jospt.2021.0104.
Language: en
Keywords
*clinical practice; *evidence-based practice; *hamstring strain injury; *research; *sports