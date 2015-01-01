Abstract

Sports injuries are multifactorial and have a complex web of risk factors. Thus, identifying risk factors plays a central role in designing prevention strategies. Following evidence-based practice principles, clinicians use the best available evidence to guide decisions about injury prevention. Here, we share a scenario familiar to the sports medicine community-risk factors for hamstring strain injury-and highlight some of the pitfalls that clinicians should watch out for when applying research to practice. J Orthop Sports Phys Ther 2021;51(3):91-93. doi:10.2519/jospt.2021.0104.

