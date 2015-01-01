SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Okunola TO, Awoleke JO, Olofinbiyi B, Rosiji B, Olubiyi AO, Omoya S. J. Reprod. Infant Psychol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/02646838.2021.1886259

BACKGROUND: Perinatal maternal depression is the most common mood disturbance associated with pregnancy. It has grave consequences on both maternal health and wellbeing of offsprings, albeit usually neglected in low- and middle-income countries.

OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the relationship between antenatal depression(APD) and postpartum depression(PPD) and predictors of postpartum depression among an obstetric population in South-western Nigeria.

METHODS: This was a prospective longitudinal cohort study involving272 pregnant women recruited between 34 and 36 weeks of pregnancy and followed up to till 6 weeks after delivery. Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale (EPDS) questionnaires were administered to collect data. Data were analysed with SPSS version 23.A p-value < 0.05 was taken as statistically significant.

RESULTS: The prevalences of antepartum and postpartum depression were 6.3%, (95% CI 3.4%-9.2%) and 8.8% (95% CI 5.4%-12.1%) respectively. The Spearman correlation coefficient for antepartum EPDS and postpartum EPDS scores was 0.52, p < 0.001.The predictors of postpartum depression were antepartum depression (adjusted OR 10.6, 95% CI 8.33-48.60, p < 0.001), puerperal sepsis (adjusted OR 4.33, 95% CI 3.89-8.69, p = 0.03), domestic violence (adjusted OR 3.40, 95% CI 1.94-15.67, p = 0.01) and age group 25-34 years (adjusted OR 0.11, 95% CI 0.02-0.75, p = 0.02), and household income $1671-$3330 (adjusted OR 0.10, 95% CI 0.02-0.56, p = 0.01).

CONCLUSION: There was a positive association between the antenatal EPDS and postnatal EPDS scores. Screening for maternal depression should be considered in prenatal period. Further studies are necessary to explore the novel finding of predictive role of puerperal sepsis in PPD.


Keywords

predictors; postpartum depression; Antepartum depression

