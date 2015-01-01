Abstract

Chemical ingestions can cause acute injury to the oesophagus, stomach, pylorus, duodenum and sometimes other organs after ingestion of corrosives, but it may be as late as 1 year after ingestion. A 30-year-old male patient presented to the emergency department with sudden epigastric abdominal pain after flash material ingestion. Computed tomography of abdomen showed signs of small bowel obstruction associated with segmental small bowel ischaemic changes. Postoperatively, patient developed an intolerance to oral intake with upper gastrointestinal scope showing sever stricture at the distal gastric lumen and pylorus. The patient was taken to the operation where gastrojejunostomy and brown procedure was done. Corrosive gastric injury treatment depends on the degree of gastric involvement, related oesophageal strictures and the patient's general health. Early surgery offers very satisfactory and physiological results, whereas avoiding gastric resection or bypass provides very satisfactory and physiological outcomes.

