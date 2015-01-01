|
Citation
Hu S, Xiong C, Liu Z, Zhang L. J. Transp. Geogr. 2021; 91: e102997.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
33642707
Abstract
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a globally unprecedented change in human mobility. Leveraging two-year bike-sharing trips from the largest bike-sharing program in Chicago, this study examines the spatiotemporal evolution of bike-sharing usage across the pandemic and compares it with other modes of transport. A set of generalized additive (mixed) models are fitted to identify relationships and delineate nonlinear temporal interactions between station-level daily bike-sharing usage and various independent variables including socio-demographics, land use, transportation features, station characteristics, and COVID-19 infections.
Language: en
Keywords
COVID-19; Human mobility; Bike-sharing; Generalized additive mixed model; Nonlinearity; Socio-economic disparity