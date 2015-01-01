Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Traumatic injuries are preventable and understanding determinants of injury, such as socio-economic and environmental factors, is vital. This study evaluated traumatic injuries and identified areas of high trauma incidence.



METHODS: A retrospective review was conducted of all patients 14 years or older who were admitted with a traumatic injury to a Level I trauma center between 2016 and 2017. Descriptive analyses were presented and maps of high injury areas were generated.



RESULTS: The most frequent mechanisms of injury were falls (58.3%), motor vehicle crashes (22.3%), and motorcycle crashes (5.7%). Fall patients were more likely to be female (59.6%) and were the oldest age group (72.1 ± 17.2) compared to motor vehicle and motorcycle crash patients. Severe head (22.1%, p = 0.007) and extremity (35.7%, p = 0.001) injuries were most frequent among fall patients, however, more motorcycle crash patients required mechanical ventilation (16.1%, p < 0.001) and experienced the longest intensive care unit length of stay (5.3 ± 6.8 days, p < 0.001) and mechanical ventilation days (6.6 ± 8.5, p < 0.036). Motorcycle crash patients also had the greatest number of deaths (7.5%, p < 0.001). The generated maps of all traumas suggested that most injuries occur near our hospital and are located in several of the most population-dense zip codes.



CONCLUSION: Patient demographics, injury severity, and hospital outcomes varied by mechanisms of injury. Traumatic injuries occurred near our hospital and were located in several of the most populationdense zip codes. Injury prevention efforts should target high incident areas.

Language: en